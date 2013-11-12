5 Ways to Amp Up Any Gravy

F&W gathers ideas for every part of the meal from some of the best, most creative cooks we know.

It's easy to upgrade gravy (like Kay Chun's fantastic smoky version) by spiking it with simple mix-ins. Here are 5 sweet and savory options:

Cherries. Add dried sweet or sour cherries; simmer for 10 minutes before serving.

Prosciutto. Stir in raw or crisped chopped prosciutto for an umami-like depth of flavor.

Adobo chiles. Add minced canned chipotles and adobo sauce for smokiness and a bit of heat.

Figs. Add chopped dried figs and simmer for 10 minutes before serving.

Mushrooms. Sauté mushrooms until crisp, then chop and mix in shortly before serving.

