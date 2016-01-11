5 Warming Recipes for National Hot Toddy Day

Bad news: It’s a cold Monday in January. Good news: It’s National Hot Toddy Day!
There's no better drink for frigid winter than a hot toddy. A soul-warming cocktail made with liquor, hot water, honey, tea and spices, it’s the ideal warm cocktail for a chilly evening. Here, our coziest, most delicious takes on the classic, easy-to-make, curative hot toddy.
1. Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/apple-brandy-hot-toddies
Bartender Suzanne Bozarth puts a French spin on this warming drink with a slug of apple brandy, such as Calvados.
2. Tante’s Medicine https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/tantes-medicine-cocktails-2008
At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy made with herbaceous B&B liqueur improved both her cold and her drink list.
3. The Smartest Boy Alive https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/smartest-boy-alive-mocktail
This virgin take on a hot toddy gets depth of flavor from black tea and delicious complexity from Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda.
4. Medford Warmer https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/medford-warmer-cocktails-2013
Rum, apple juice and crème de cacao come together in this extra-rich cocktail.
5. Ringo Star https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/ringo-star-cocktails-2005
The name of this unusual sake-and-cider toddy refers to the Japanese word for "apple," ringo.