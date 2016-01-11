5 Warming Recipes for National Hot Toddy Day

There's no better drink for frigid winter than a hot toddy. A soul-warming cocktail made with liquor, hot water, honey, tea and spices, it’s the ideal warm cocktail for a chilly evening. Here, our coziest, most delicious takes on the classic, easy-to-make, curative hot toddy.

1. Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/apple-brandy-hot-toddies

A hot toddy is basically a shot or two of any potent spirit added to a cup of hot water. At Paley's Place in Portland, Oregon, bartender Suzanne Bozarth puts a French spin on this warming drink with a slug of apple brandy, such as Calvados. It's warming and tastes just like fall. Rob Howard

2. Tante’s Medicine https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/tantes-medicine-cocktails-2008

Whether you want to accept it or not, cold season is upon us. Luckily, we have a cocktail to help with that. At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy improved both her cold and her drink list. Wendell T. Webber

3. The Smartest Boy Alive https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/smartest-boy-alive-mocktail

This virgin take on a hot toddy gets depth of flavor from black tea and delicious complexity from Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda.

4. Medford Warmer https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/medford-warmer-cocktails-2013

Rum, apple juice and crème de cacao come together in this extra-rich cocktail.

5. Ringo Star https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/ringo-star-cocktails-2005

The name of this unusual sake-and-cider toddy refers to the Japanese word for "apple," ringo.