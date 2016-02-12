5 Vegetarian Steaks

You don't need to be a carnivore to eat a steak.

F&W Editors
February 12, 2016

You don’t need to be a meat-eater to enjoy a gorgeous steak—though it won't be made of beef. From charred tofu to thick, juicy cauliflower, here are our best recipes for satisfying, vegetarian steak stand-ins.

1. Mushroom Steak with Lentils, Smoked Paprika and Garlic Cream 
Here, chef Richard Carstens treats mushrooms like steak, brushing them with a teriyaki glaze and roasting them "medium-rare," before serving.

2. Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde 
Firm tofu gets nicely smoky on the grill. It’s excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

3. Butternut Squash Steaks au Poivre 
In a vegetarian play on steak au poivre, F&W's Justin Chapple swaps in butternut squash steaks for the beef and serves them with the go-to steakhouse green, sautéed spinach.

4. Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Corn 
Eat this cauliflower filet with a steak knife; it’s surprisingly hefty.

5. Grilled Watermelon Steaks with Pistachios and Micro Greens 
Sweet watermelon gets deliciously caramelized on the grill.

