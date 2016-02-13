5 Valentine's Day Quiche Recipes

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This recipe certainly fits those requirements.

PHOTO © KANA OKADA

Quiche—with its custardy filling and buttery pastry—makes for an incredibly romantic breakfast, brunch or even dinner.

F&W Editors
February 13, 2016

From classic bacon-and-leek to more unusual roasted brussels sprout, here are five amazing quiche recipes to make for Valentine's Day.

1. Roasted Brussels Sprout and Gruyère Quiche

This unusual, yet delicious quiche will impress your Valentine.

2. Spinach and Goat Cheese Quiche

For a more rustic look, crumble the goat cheese and scatter it over the filling instead of arranging the slices in the tart shell.

3. Bacon-and-Leek Quiche

This amazing quiche is a tribute to Julia Child.

4. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This recipe certainly fits those requirements.

PHOTO © KANA OKADA

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it's well worth the time it takes to prepare.

5. Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's fantastic quiche.

MICHAEL TUREK

Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind Jean-Georges Vongerichten's incredible quiche.

