5 Valentine's Day Quiche Recipes

From classic bacon-and-leek to more unusual roasted brussels sprout, here are five amazing quiche recipes to make for Valentine's Day.

This unusual, yet delicious quiche will impress your Valentine.

For a more rustic look, crumble the goat cheese and scatter it over the filling instead of arranging the slices in the tart shell.

This amazing quiche is a tribute to Julia Child.

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it's well worth the time it takes to prepare.

Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind Jean-Georges Vongerichten's incredible quiche.