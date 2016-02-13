5 Valentine's Day Quiche Recipes

Quiche—with its custardy filling and buttery pastry—makes for an incredibly romantic breakfast, brunch or even dinner.
From classic bacon-and-leek to more unusual roasted brussels sprout, here are five amazing quiche recipes to make for Valentine's Day.
1. Roasted Brussels Sprout and Gruyère Quiche
This unusual, yet delicious quiche will impress your Valentine.
2. Spinach and Goat Cheese Quiche
For a more rustic look, crumble the goat cheese and scatter it over the filling instead of arranging the slices in the tart shell.
3. Bacon-and-Leek Quiche
This amazing quiche is a tribute to Julia Child.
4. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche
"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it's well worth the time it takes to prepare.
5. Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche
Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind Jean-Georges Vongerichten's incredible quiche.