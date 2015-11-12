5 Ultra-Easy Apple Pies

Making apple pie for Thanksgiving doesn't have to be complicated.
From star chef Cathal Armstrong's gorgeous puff pastry pie to quick free-form tarts, here are five amazing, easy-to-make apple pies.
1. Puff Pastry Apple Pie
High-quality, store-bought puff pastry makes quick work of this delicious pie.
2. Apple Pandowdy
What's the secret to this fuss-free version of the classic double-crust apple pie? A mix of Granny Smith, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apples.
3. Apple Crostatas
This free-form tart is an easy, quick-to-prepare take on the iconic dessert.
4. Country Apple Galette
Jacques Pépin's fantastic dessert features a supereasy dough, which comes together in a food processor in less than 20 seconds.
5. Apple Blintz Hand Pies
These simple, yet delicious miniature pies are filled with farmer cheese and sweet apples.