5 Ultra-Easy Apple Pies

From star chef Cathal Armstrong's gorgeous puff pastry pie to quick free-form tarts, here are five amazing, easy-to-make apple pies.

1. Puff Pastry Apple Pie

High-quality, store-bought puff pastry makes quick work of this delicious pie.

2. Apple Pandowdy

What's the secret to this fuss-free version of the classic double-crust apple pie? A mix of Granny Smith, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apples.

3. Apple Crostatas

This free-form tart is an easy, quick-to-prepare take on the iconic dessert.

4. Country Apple Galette

Jacques Pépin's fantastic dessert features a supereasy dough, which comes together in a food processor in less than 20 seconds.

5. Apple Blintz Hand Pies

These simple, yet delicious miniature pies are filled with farmer cheese and sweet apples.