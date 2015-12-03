5 Ultra-Crispy Chicken-Fried Recipes

Steak isn’t the only thing that can be chicken-fried. You can coat almost anything with egg and seasoned flour and pan-fry it up to crispy, flavorful perfection. Here, five great chicken-fried recipes, including the classic chicken-fried steak.

1. Chicken-Fried Steak with Redeye Curry Gravy (above)

Chef Dale Talde serves his outstanding, crispy fried steak with a richly flavored gravy spiked with curry powder, coffee and Sriracha chile sauce.

2. Chicken-Fried Ribs with Red Eye Gravy

Chef Danny Bowien grew up around a lot of ribs, barbecue and chicken-fried steak. He combines them all here, coating tender baby back ribs with a crispy cornmeal crust and serving them with red eye gravy.

3. Chicken-Fried Pork

In this simple recipe from Atlanta chef Ford Fry, thinly pounded pork chops cook in just minutes, resulting in supercrispy, juicy meat.

4. Chicken-Fried Chicken Livers

Soaking chicken livers in buttermilk, hot sauce and soy sauce makes them extra-delicious.

5. Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken-Fried Rabbit

Rabbit is delicious when it’s fried with a crunchy, lightly spiced coating.