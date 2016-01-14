5 Ultra-Cozy Goulash Recipes

Goulash, the warming eastern European stew, is a deliciously cozy winter meal.

F&W Editors
January 14, 2016

From juicy short rib to a vegetarian version, here are five excellent goulash recipes to make on chilly nights.

1. Veal Goulash with Paprika, Caraway and Fried Capers

Chef Wolfgang Ban makes his goulash with succulent veal cheeks; here he adapts the recipe for easier-to-find veal shoulder.

2. Chicken Goulash with Biscuit Dumplings

What's more comforting than a creamy chicken stew baked with biscuits?

3. Wild Mushroom Goulash

This tasty vegetarian goulash features Hungarian wax peppers and lots of paprika.

4. Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

Serve this saucy short rib stew over buttery noodles.

5. Paprika-Spiced Pork-and-Sauerkraut Stew

Overnight marinating and slow cooking give this goulash deeply savory, complex flavors.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up