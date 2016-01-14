5 Ultra-Cozy Goulash Recipes

Goulash, the warming eastern European stew, is a deliciously cozy winter meal.
From juicy short rib to a vegetarian version, here are five excellent goulash recipes to make on chilly nights.
1. Veal Goulash with Paprika, Caraway and Fried Capers
Chef Wolfgang Ban makes his goulash with succulent veal cheeks; here he adapts the recipe for easier-to-find veal shoulder.
2. Chicken Goulash with Biscuit Dumplings
What's more comforting than a creamy chicken stew baked with biscuits?
3. Wild Mushroom Goulash
This tasty vegetarian goulash features Hungarian wax peppers and lots of paprika.
4. Slow Cooker Beef Goulash
Serve this saucy short rib stew over buttery noodles.
5. Paprika-Spiced Pork-and-Sauerkraut Stew
Overnight marinating and slow cooking give this goulash deeply savory, complex flavors.