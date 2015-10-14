5 Ultimate Blueberry Pancake Recipes

The best tool for making pancakes? As this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips reveals, it’s a turkey baster. The best add-in for pancakes? While you can make an argument for chocolate chips, blueberries are the definite winner. Here, five recipes for blueberry-packed pancakes.

1. Blueberry-Banana Pancakes

These easy pancakes from Tyler Florence get a double-dose of fruit.

2. Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries

Adding fresh ricotta to the batter makes these pancakes incredibly moist and light.

3. Blueberry Corn Cakes with Maple Syrup

These crisp pancakes are so good you’ll eat many more of them than you mean to.

4. Blueberry Dutch Baby

Cookbook author Ben Mims uses pomegranate juice to sweeten the batter for this light and berry-rich pancake.

5. Maine Blueberry Pancakes

You need Maine blueberries to make these incredible pancakes—but if you can find them, definitely take advantage of their refreshing tartness.

