5 of Today's Best Midwestern Breweries

Here, chef Stephanie Izard and her husband Gary Valentine call out a few of their favorite breweries in the Midwest.

Dark Horse Brewing Co., Michigan

Izard is partial to the seasonal beers, like a blueberry ale, from this small upstart. darkhorsebrewery.com.

Perennial Artisan Ales, Missouri

Unusual for Belgian-beer specialists, Perennial ages one ale in wine barrels for two years. perennialbeer.com.

Off Color Brewing, Illinois

Off Color excels at innovating with obscure traditional styles like Gose, flavored with salt and coriander. offcolorbrewing.com.

Boulevard Brewing, Missouri

A Midwest craft-beer pioneer; ferments all of its ales twice, once in-bottle. boulevard.com.

18th Street Brewery, Indiana

Valentine predicts that this new brewery (known for a Double IPA called Sinister) will “become a big hitter in the next couple of years.” 18thstreetbrewery.com.

Related:

26 Ways to Cook with Beer

15 Fantastic Beer Pairings

America's Best Beer Bars