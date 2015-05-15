5 of Today's Best Midwestern Breweries

John Kernick

Stephanie Izard and Gary Valentine call out a few of their favorite breweries in the Midwest.

F&W Editors
May 15, 2015

Here, chef Stephanie Izard and her husband Gary Valentine call out a few of their favorite breweries in the Midwest.

Dark Horse Brewing Co., Michigan
Izard is partial to the seasonal beers, like a blueberry ale, from this small upstart. darkhorsebrewery.com.

Perennial Artisan Ales, Missouri
Unusual for Belgian-beer specialists, Perennial ages one ale in wine barrels for two years. perennialbeer.com.

Off Color Brewing, Illinois
Off Color excels at innovating with obscure traditional styles like Gose, flavored with salt and coriander. offcolorbrewing.com.

Boulevard Brewing, Missouri
A Midwest craft-beer pioneer; ferments all of its ales twice, once in-bottle. boulevard.com.

18th Street Brewery, Indiana
Valentine predicts that this new brewery (known for a Double IPA called Sinister) will “become a big hitter in the next couple of years.” 18thstreetbrewery.com.

Related:
26 Ways to Cook with Beer
15 Fantastic Beer Pairings
America's Best Beer Bars

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up