5 Throwback Recipes for Beautiful Baked Alaska

Baked Alaska, the classic, retro dessert, features a layer of cake covered with ice cream and flambéed meringue.

F&W Editors
February 27, 2016

From a minty, coconut lime version to over-the-top birthday cake, here are five amazing recipes for baked Alaska.

1. Minty Lime Baked Alaska

Lime sorbet mixed with chopped mint and rum tops this delicious cake.

2. Caramelized-Pineapple Baked Alaskas

This fast dessert features coconut ice cream and pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche.

3. Coconut Baked Alaska with Pineapple Meringue

Pastry chef Waylynn Lucas of Fonuts in Los Angeles uses xanthan gum to keep the meringue in her baked Alaska stable after she mixes it with pineapple puree.

4. Mango-Raspberry Baked Alaskas

This healthy dessert requires just five ingredients plus a pinch of salt.

5. Baked Alaska Birthday Cake

Moist chocolate cake, three flavors of ice cream, nutty ganache and fluffy meringue make this the ultimate birthday cake.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up