5 Things to Do with Light Beer (Besides Drink It)

Craft beers are where it’s at when it comes to flavor, complexity and newness. They’re what we reach for when we're stocking up on six-packs. But when it comes to cooking, you often need beer that is, to put it nicely, a bit more basic. That’s where light beer comes in to play. So dig out the cans that have been hibernating in the back of your fridge since your neighbor from two doors down “gifted” them to you at your last party and use them in one of these great recipes.

This version of the British staple is fried in a wonderfully light beer batter.

Sweet and sticky, this chicken dish brings to mind teriyaki chicken.

This chicken-and-rice is especially juicy and tender.

The steak for this delicious burrito is marinated in beer before being rubbed with ancho chile powder.

It’s hard to go wrong with these creamy, bacon-studded soup.