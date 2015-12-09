5 Things to Do With Eggnog (Besides Drink It)

With the holidays in full swing, eggnog is, once again, ubiquitous. Why just drink it when you could eat it too? Spoon, slice or fork eggnog in one of these unexpected ways.
While my family and I usually drink eggnog in its purest form—spiked with bourbon—there’s nothing wrong with getting a little creative with this festive refreshment. Here, five things to do with eggnog that don’t involve drinking it:
1. Bake it into a pie: Par-bake a 9-inch pie crust (homemade or store bought) and let it cool. In a medium bowl, whisk 3 large eggs with ¾ cup sugar until blended. Then, add in 1 ½ cups eggnog, 1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract and ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg; whisk until combined. Pour mixture into the pie crust and bake in a 350° oven until puffed and still slightly jiggling in the middle, about 1 hour. Cool completely before serving and top with freshly grated nutmeg.
2. Whip it: In a large bowl, using a whisk or handheld mixer, beat 1 cup heavy cream with ½ cup eggnog, 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar and ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg until medium-stiff peaks form. Serve a dollop on coffee or cake or use it as a layer in a trifle… the options are endless.
3. Microwave it: Check out this Mad Genius Tips video for How to Make Mug Cake but swap ¾ cup eggnog for the ice cream. In just a couple of minutes, you'll have a holiday treat just for yourself. Top it with some whipped cream and a splash of rum or brandy for an adult-only version.
4. Cook it into a boozy pudding: In a medium pot, whisk 1/2 cup sugar with 1/3 cup cornstarch and a pinch of salt. While whisking, slowly pour in 3 cups of eggnog and mix until combined. Cook over moderate heat until the eggnog coats the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of bourbon. Divide the mixture into 8 individual heatproof serving dishes, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. Garnish the pudding with freshly grated nutmeg before serving.
5. Soak French toast in it: For a more decadent, festive version of French toast, mix eggnog with a couple of extra eggs and start soaking! Since traditional French toast batter and eggnog already have most of the same ingredients (give or take a little extra cream and egg yolks), it's not a huge stretch.