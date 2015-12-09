5 Things to Do With Eggnog (Besides Drink It)

While my family and I usually drink eggnog in its purest form—spiked with bourbon—there’s nothing wrong with getting a little creative with this festive refreshment. Here, five things to do with eggnog that don’t involve drinking it:

1. Bake it into a pie: Par-bake a 9-inch pie crust (homemade or store bought) and let it cool. In a medium bowl, whisk 3 large eggs with ¾ cup sugar until blended. Then, add in 1 ½ cups eggnog, 1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract and ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg; whisk until combined. Pour mixture into the pie crust and bake in a 350° oven until puffed and still slightly jiggling in the middle, about 1 hour. Cool completely before serving and top with freshly grated nutmeg.

2. Whip it: In a large bowl, using a whisk or handheld mixer, beat 1 cup heavy cream with ½ cup eggnog, 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar and ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg until medium-stiff peaks form. Serve a dollop on coffee or cake or use it as a layer in a trifle… the options are endless.

3. Microwave it: Check out this Mad Genius Tips video for How to Make Mug Cake but swap ¾ cup eggnog for the ice cream. In just a couple of minutes, you'll have a holiday treat just for yourself. Top it with some whipped cream and a splash of rum or brandy for an adult-only version.

4. Cook it into a boozy pudding: In a medium pot, whisk 1/2 cup sugar with 1/3 cup cornstarch and a pinch of salt. While whisking, slowly pour in 3 cups of eggnog and mix until combined. Cook over moderate heat until the eggnog coats the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of bourbon. Divide the mixture into 8 individual heatproof serving dishes, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. Garnish the pudding with freshly grated nutmeg before serving.

5. Soak French toast in it: For a more decadent, festive version of French toast, mix eggnog with a couple of extra eggs and start soaking! Since traditional French toast batter and eggnog already have most of the same ingredients (give or take a little extra cream and egg yolks), it's not a huge stretch.