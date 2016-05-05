5 Tequila Punches for Cinco de Mayo

Throwing a last minute Cinco de Mayo party? We've got you covered. From delicious tequila-spiked iced tea to refreshing cucumber margaritas, here are five fantastic tequila drinks to batch out for the 5th.

This fun pitcher cocktail(above) made with silver tequila and Earl Grey tea is sweetened with guava nectar.

Refreshing cucumber-infused tequila used in this delicious margarita makes a terrific punch.

This citrus-based punch is great with spicy food.

Mix things up during Friday’s celebration with these festive tequila cocktails. PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Silver tequila, blueberries and pureed watermelon star in this fantastic drink.

The inspiration for this drink is the popular Asian drink bubble tea, with the round sections of blackberry (called drupelets) mimic the look of the tapioca pearls.