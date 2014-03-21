5 Tequila Cocktails That Might Actually Improve Your Health

According to a recent study, natural sugars found in tequila might protect against obesity and diabetes. Here, 5 great tequila-based drinks to enjoy while reaping the benefits.

Brianna Wippman
March 21, 2014

According to a recent study, natural sugars found in tequila might protect against obesity and diabetes. Here, 5 great tequila-based drinks to enjoy while reaping the benefits.

1. Salt Air Margarita
Chef José Andrés' version of the classic cocktail features a salty foam topping.

2. In-Sandíary
Peppery tequila and ancho chile powder on the glass rim give this drink a spicy kick.

3. Tequila Smash
F&W contributing editor Jim Meehan's terrific cocktail features muddled cherries and blueberries.

Related: Cinco De Mayo Drinks

4. Pepino's Revenge
Silver tequila, cucumber and basil star in this 5-ingredient cocktail.

5. Paloma
Mixologist Philip Ward's take on Mexico's most popular tequila drink swaps traditional bottled grapefruit soda for a combination of grapefruit juice, simple syrup and club soda.

Related: 16 Fantastic Tequila Cocktails
10 Incredible Margaritas
23 Classic Cocktails

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up