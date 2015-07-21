5 Sweet and Creamy Corn Puddings

Rich and creamy corn pudding is a Southern staple and an excellent way to use up summer's bumper crop of corn. Here, five of F&W’s best corn puddings to make now:

1. Red Apple Inn Corn Pudding

At the Red Apple, a country inn that Bronson Van Wyck's grandparents built on Eden Isle, Arkansas, this moist, corn-studded pudding is the most requested recipe.

2. Double Corn Pudding with Leeks

Soft, buttery leeks add even more terrific sweetness to this luxe side dish.

3. Summer Corn Pudding

A pinch of nutmeg gives this recipe delicious depth of flavor.

4. Corn Pudding

Like a soufflé but less temperamental, this pudding can be served either straight from the oven or at room temperature. Don't worry if you can't find fresh corn; frozen kernels work just fine.

5. Spicy Corn Pudding with Roasted Red Pepper

Here, pureed corn gives this kernel-studded pudding a fresh flavor and lovely creamy texture.

Related: More Excellent Recipes for Corn

9 Awesome Corn Soups to Make This Summer

12 Killer Grilled Corn Recipes