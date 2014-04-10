5 Survival Soups

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, à la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Chris Hastings, of Birmingham, Alabama’s Hot and Hot Fish Club, put together a practical list: Salt, olive oil, legumes, cured meats and vegetables, some dried herbs and vinegar, and lots of water. “I’d probably make a simple soup of vegetables and legumes and hope that within the next 72 to 96 hours somebody would be coming my way,” he says. Here, five vegetable soup recipes to keep on hand, just in case.

1. Cannellini Bean and Escarole Soup

Perfect for survivalists, this soup preserves almost all of the beans’ water-soluble vitamins, such as folic acid and niacin.

2. Spring Vegetable Soup with Tarragon

This light soup is laden with nutrient-dense root vegetables, including potatoes (vitamin C), carrots (beta-carotene) and onions (chromium, which helps maintain blood sugar levels).

3. Mixed Vegetable and Farro Soup

Adding borlotti beans and farro to this thick, hearty vegetable soup make it substantial enough to be a main course.

4. Vegetable Soup with Fennel, Herbs and Parmesan Broth

Antioxidant-rich fennel is one of several good-for-you ingredients in this wonderful soup. Simmer Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds in the broth to give it a rich, cheesy flavor.

5. Red Lentil and Vegetable Soup

Warm and perfectly vegetarian, this red lentil soup is loaded with enough fresh vegetables to satisfy even the pickiest of vegetarians.

