5 Surprising Ways to Use Turmeric

Turmeric, a spicy, orange-yellow root commonly used in Indian and Thai curries, is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Recently, it has been getting some extra attention thanks to a proliferation of turmeric drinks, which have proven popular in stores like Whole Foods. But you don't need to buy something prepackaged to experience turmeric's delicious, good-for-you properties. You can make your own turmeric-enhanced meals and drinks at home.

From miso soup to seafood pasta, here are five creative (and delicious) ways to take advantage of turmeric's health benefits.

Star blogger Heidi Swanson adds earthy, bright yellow turmeric to miso soup for additional flavor and color.

Drinking turmeric is an ultra-efficient way to ingest all of the spice's healthful benefits. This warming turmeric-coconut drink is made with ginger and green cardamom.

"I've always loved the flavors of garlic and turmeric with shellfish," says chef Zakary Pelaccio. Here, he warms the flavorings in olive oil before adding fresh basil, clam juice and a splash of gin, then tosses it all with littleneck clams and pappardelle.

Spatchcocking this delicious spice-crusted chicken ensures that it roasts quickly and evenly.

This side dish of pickled tomatoes is terrific with grilled steak or fish.