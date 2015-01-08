5 Supremely Cozy New Hot Chocolates to Sip This Winter

It’s currently 22 degrees outside the Food & Wine offices, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. (We know this thanks to weather.com, not because we’re going out there. No. Way.) Indoors, we’re fantasizing about our favorite hot beverages, and hot chocolate is at the top of our list. When we’re at home, we’re making our own, because it’s ridiculously simple (six awesome recipes here). But when we’re out and about this winter, here are five cool spins on the classic we’ll be sipping.

1. “Hot Chocolate” at Sbraga in Philadelphia. This boozy concoction, made with orange liqueur, crème de cacao and star anise-spiced brown sugar syrup, looks like tea, tastes like hot chocolate and drinks like a serious cocktail.

2. Spiked Chai Hot Chocolate at WP24 by Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles. Cognac gives the cinnamon- and cardamom-tinged hot chocolate an earthy note at Wolfgang Puck's Asian spot.

3. Spiced Hot Chocolate at Mott St in Chicago. Beverage director Nate Chung mixes Callebaut 65 percent dark chocolate with spicy Szechuan peppercorns, dried Mexican chiles and sea salt for a sweet-spicy treat that's garnished with a Pocky stick.

4. Hot Mint Chocolate at Presidio Social Club in San Francisco. San Francisco loves its Fernet Branca; this adult hot chocolate features its minty sister amaro, Branca Menta. The new hot cocktail menu also features hot buttered rum and the Drunken Earl (rye, Drambuie and Earl Grey tea).

5. Spiced Hot Chocolate with Ras El Hanout Marshmallow at Bondir in Cambridge and Concord, Massachusetts. Chef Jason Bond tops his hot cocoa—made with malted milk powder, calabrese chili and allspice in addition to cocoa powder—with a marshmallow flavored with the North African spice blend ras el hanout.

Related: Best Hot Chocolate in the U.S.

Hot Chocolate Recipes

Warming Drinks