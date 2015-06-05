5 Super-Quick Recipes to Make with Tortillas and Not Much Else

Have extra tortillas on hand from making all those super delicious, crispy taco bowls? (Find out how to make them in this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips.) Not to worry—use them up with these super-quick and delicious recipes:

1. Apple-Cinnamon Tortilla Strips

Glazed with a mix of cinnamon-sugar and apple jelly, these crunchy tortilla strips are reminiscent of apple pie.

2. Mushroom and Bacon Quesadillas

These easy-to-make but flavor-packed quesadillas are made simply with cheese, mushrooms and smoky bacon.

3. Two-Cheese Enchiladas

Before stuffing corn tortillas with Monterey Jack and queso blanco, dip them in hot oil to soften them, then cover them in a pungent salsa roja—a red sauce made with dried chiles and tomatoes.

4. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream

Slender baby carrots—grilled until charred, then tightly rolled inside a tortilla with poblano-spiked sour cream—make for a superb vegetable wrap.

5. Fajitas with Roast Beef

These super-easy fajitas are a great way to use up leftover roast beef and gravy.

