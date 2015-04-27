5 Super-Easy Recipes for DIY Tortillas

On the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple turns soft tortillas into crispy taco shells without any frying. Take his genius hack one delicious step further and make your own tortillas.

1. Garlic Corn Tortilla

Give homemade tortillas a garlicky upgrade.

2. Basic Homemade Corn Tortilla

With just three ingredients, these quick, easy homemade corn tortillas are so much better than store-bought.

3. Bacon Fat Tortilla

For incredibly flavorful tortillas, Andrew Zimmern makes his with rendered bacon fat and fresh scallions.

4. Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla

Make homemade tortillas healthier with whole wheat flour.

5. Corn Tortillas

Fresh masa is the secret to superflavorful tortillas, and it's becoming easier to find. But feel free to use masa harina (dry corn flour). Maseca is the most commonly available brand, but Bob's Red Mill has better flavor.

Related: How to Make Perfect Homemade Tortillas

24 Terrific Taco Recipes

12 Upgrades for Guacamole