5 Super-Delicious Savory Watermelon Recipes

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, watermelon wonder Justin Chapple demonstrates the most efficient way to dice your watermelon into perfect cubes without any mess. Take those cubes and whip up a savory summer dish. Here, five deliciously savory watermelon recipes to cool down your summer:

1. Vietnamese Tuna Seviche

Chef Tyson Cole tosses cubes of bluefin tuna, refreshing watermelon and ultra-ripe cherry tomatoes with homemade nuoc cham, a salty, vibrant Vietnamese condiment made with fish sauce, lemon and lime juice, garlic, ginger, chiles and sugar.

2. Cold Watermelon Soup

“Watermelon juice has such a mild flavor that most thickeners would overpower its taste,” says chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa in Boston. “But xanthan allows me to turn it into a soup.”

3. Tomato and Watermelon Skewers (Pinchitos de Tomate con Sandia)

These skewers are simple, refreshing and perfectly balanced between the acidity of the tomatoes and the sweetness of the watermelon.

4. Beef Tenderloin Banh Mi with Pickled Watermelon Rind and Spicy Sesame Mayo

This American take on a Vietnamese classic pairs watermelon pickles, which are popular in the South, with beef tenderloin and a sesame mayonnaise. The pickles are gingery, sweet and spicy—the perfect counterpart to mildly flavored meat. This sandwich is a fun alternative to a burger.

5. Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab

The Lees brothers created this gazpacho as a riff on a recipe from The Virginia Housewife, a seminal Southern cookbook first published in 1824 that is still in print. They sweeten the cold tomato soup with watermelon and make it fiery with habanero and poblano chiles.

