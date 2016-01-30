5 Super Bowl Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes aren't just great for cafeterias.

F&W Editors
January 30, 2016

The saucy, meaty sandwiches are perfect Super Bowl snacks. From a classic barbecue Sloppy Joe to an Asian-inspired version, here are five amazing Sloppy Joe recipes that will be a hit at your Super Bowl party.

1. Barbecue Sloppy Joes

Quick and saucy, these Sloppy Joes live up to their name.

2. Spicy Sloppy Joes

You probably won't have any leftovers from this delicious, easy dish. But if you do, try this amazing meatloaf.

3. Asian Sloppy Joe Sliders

Star chef Ming Tsai's excellent sliders are flavored with Asian chile sauce and ginger.

4. Sloppy Joe Dip

This fun twist on the classic is served with house-made tortilla chips instead of the usual bun.

5. Hangar-Steak Sloppy Joes with Chopped Slaw

Chile-glazed Hangar steak stars in this version of the tasty sandwich.

