5 Super Bowl Sloppy Joes

The saucy, meaty sandwiches are perfect Super Bowl snacks. From a classic barbecue Sloppy Joe to an Asian-inspired version, here are five amazing Sloppy Joe recipes that will be a hit at your Super Bowl party.

Quick and saucy, these Sloppy Joes live up to their name.

You probably won't have any leftovers from this delicious, easy dish. But if you do, try this amazing meatloaf.

Star chef Ming Tsai's excellent sliders are flavored with Asian chile sauce and ginger.

This fun twist on the classic is served with house-made tortilla chips instead of the usual bun.

Chile-glazed Hangar steak stars in this version of the tasty sandwich.