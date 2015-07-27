5 Summery Scotch Cocktails Perfect for National Scotch Day

Happy National Scotch Day! Though many think that super smoky Scotch is something only to be sipped during the cooler months, both single malts and blends also make excellent additions to summer cocktails. It's a delicious, boozy way to mimic the flavors of grilling in a drink. Here, five delicious and refreshing summery Scotch cocktails perfect for National Scotch Day:

1. Isle of Islay Swizzle

Smoky single-malt Scotches are almost never used in tropical drinks, but Julie Reiner was sure that one would taste great with passion fruit juice. She was right.

2. Summer Breeze

This fruity cocktail features Scotch muddled with raspberries and raspberry liqueur, and topped with a splash of club soda.

3. Bitter Scotsman

Smoky Scotch, bittersweet Campari and nutty orgeat all come together in this refreshing cocktail, which was inspired by the nuances of mole, the classic Mexican sauce.

4. August Collins

This fizzy summer drink features the unlikely combination of Scotch, raspberries and pear eau-de-vie.

5. Cameron’s Cooler

This crowd-pleasing cooler features Scotch, dry white wine, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup.

