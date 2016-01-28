5 Stovetop Steak Recipes for When It's Too Cold to Grill

A fantastic stovetop steak is possible as long as you know what you’re doing and choose the right cut. Here, our best recipes for cooking a perfect steak inside.

This classic steak with a creamy brandy-spiked pepper sauce is a great one-skillet dish.

A homemade spice mix is the key to these easy steaks.

In this amazing recipe, chef Hugue Dufour quickly cooks thin top round steaks, then serves them in a stack sandwiched with ample amounts of anchovy-herb butter.

Basting these bone-in rib eyes with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic makes them amazingly crusty and rich.

This super-quick recipe from Jacques Pépin gets a ton of flavor from a skillet sauce of anchovies, scallions and garlic.