5 Stovetop Steak Recipes for When It's Too Cold to Grill

There's no beating a juicy, charred steak that's been kissed by live fire on the grill. But when temperatures drop below freezing, the idea of literally chilling outside is less than tempting. We can help.

F&W Editors
January 28, 2016

A fantastic stovetop steak is possible as long as you know what you’re doing and choose the right cut. Here, our best recipes for cooking a perfect steak inside.

1. Steak au Poivre 

This classic steak with a creamy brandy-spiked pepper sauce is a great one-skillet dish.

2. Pepper-and-Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steaks 

A homemade spice mix is the key to these easy steaks.

3. Minute Steak Stacks with Herbed Anchovy Butter 

In this amazing recipe, chef Hugue Dufour quickly cooks thin top round steaks, then serves them in a stack sandwiched with ample amounts of anchovy-herb butter.

4. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks 

Basting these bone-in rib eyes with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic makes them amazingly crusty and rich.

5. Pan-Seared Skirt Steak with Anchovies and Lime 

This super-quick recipe from Jacques Pépin gets a ton of flavor from a skillet sauce of anchovies, scallions and garlic.

 

