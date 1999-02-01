Blogs

By the Editors of Food & Wine Magazine

Everything You Need to Host Your Own Scotch Tasting Party

BY Ethan Fixell | POSTED October 16, 2019 AT 5:04PM EDT
Thanksgiving

Chefs Reveal Their 13 Secret Weapons for Amazing Thanksgivings

BY Maria Yagoda | POSTED October 16, 2019 AT 4:20PM EDT

Consider this a pre-Thanksgiving checklist.

News

Brewers Urge the Supreme Court to Protect the Clean Water Act

BY Mike Pomranz | POSTED October 16, 2019 AT 4:06PM EDT

Water supplies not only affect the quality of beer, but also the costs to produce it.

Pringles

Italian Government Confiscates Prosecco-Flavored Pringles for Using the Protected Wine's Name

BY Mike Pomranz | POSTED October 16, 2019 AT 3:31PM EDT

Pringles' Prosecco & Pink Peppercorn flavor was pulled from a supermarket in Veneto, despite its legit ingredient list.

Beer

A Beer Expert Tried 12 Pumpkin Beers (and Liked Them All)

BY Maria Yagoda | POSTED October 16, 2019 AT 1:52PM EDT

Cicerone Anne Becerra tasted the top-rated pumpkin beers on Untapped and found there's one for every palate.

