5 Spritzy Hard Cider Cocktails

© Christina Holmes
Crisp, tart hard cider is delicious on its own—but it's also fantastic in cocktails.
From refreshing sangria to a hibiscus-tea-spiked beverage, here are five excellent drinks to make with hard cider.
1. Cranberry-Spice Cocktail
This could be the perfect aperitif.
2. Hibiscus Apple Cider
Instead of a sports drink, caterer Carrie Dove opts for this refreshing blend of hibiscus tea and sweet apple cider, but you could also try it with sparkling hard cider.
3. Sparkling Holiday Punch
Star mixologist Julie Reiner's festive punch is great with hard cider.
4. White Wine and Sparkling Cider Sangria
This refreshing sangria can be made with sweet cider or semi-dry, for an extra punch.
5. Hard Cider Sangria
Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.