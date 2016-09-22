5 Spritzy Hard Cider Cocktails

From refreshing sangria to a hibiscus-tea-spiked beverage, here are five excellent drinks to make with hard cider.

This bubbly, red cocktail is fall's answer to summer's Aperol spritz. The numerous cranberries in this concoction complement the hard cider and the Aperol. It is an excellent drink for fall entertaining, whether it's served during a cocktail party or to sip on before dinner.

This could be the perfect aperitif.

Instead of a sports drink, caterer Carrie Dove opts for this refreshing blend of hibiscus tea and sweet apple cider, but you could also try it with sparkling hard cider.

Star mixologist Julie Reiner's festive punch is great with hard cider.

This refreshing sangria can be made with sweet cider or semi-dry, for an extra punch.

Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.