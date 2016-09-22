5 Spritzy Hard Cider Cocktails

Crisp, tart hard cider is delicious on its own—but it's also fantastic in cocktails.

September 22, 2016

From refreshing sangria to a hibiscus-tea-spiked beverage, here are five excellent drinks to make with hard cider.

1. Cranberry-Spice Cocktail

This bubbly, red cocktail is fall's answer to summer's Aperol spritz. The numerous cranberries in this concoction complement the hard cider and the Aperol. It is an excellent drink for fall entertaining, whether it's served during a cocktail party or to sip on before dinner.

This could be the perfect aperitif.

2. Hibiscus Apple Cider

Instead of a sports drink, caterer Carrie Dove opts for this refreshing blend of hibiscus tea and sweet apple cider, but you could also try it with sparkling hard cider.

3. Sparkling Holiday Punch

Star mixologist Julie Reiner's festive punch is great with hard cider.

4. White Wine and Sparkling Cider Sangria

This refreshing sangria can be made with sweet cider or semi-dry, for an extra punch.

5. Hard Cider Sangria

Now that summer drinking is over, it's time to get into autumnal cocktails. Seasonal ingredients like cranberries and apples pair beautifully with ginger beer, white wine and hard cider to create delicious drinks. Whether you're looking for a comforting hot toddy or a tart pear sour, we've got your fall cocktail needs covered

Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.

