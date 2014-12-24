5 Spiced Holiday Snacks

Adding spices to your holiday munchies gives them an extra kick. Here, six snacks to spice up your festivities.

1. Spiced Gingerbread Cookies

These zingy cookies are tender and cakey in texture, yet sturdy enough to decorate.

2. Spiced Cashew Brittle and Chocolate Crunch Bark

Cayenne-spiked cashew brittle complements deliciously crunchy chocolate bark.

3. Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies

The mix of spices in these soft butter cookies will remind you of a hot cup of chai.

4. Spicy Cocktail Shortbreads

Cookbook author Gail Monaghan makes these shortbreads with curry powder; the blend of flavors makes them delicious with a glass of Champagne.

5. Spice Crispies

This Indian snack mix is tossed with coconut, raisins, nuts and a variety of spices.

