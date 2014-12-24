5 Spiced Holiday Snacks

Adding spices to your holiday munchies gives them an extra kick.
Adding spices to your holiday munchies gives them an extra kick. Here, six snacks to spice up your festivities.
1. Spiced Gingerbread Cookies
These zingy cookies are tender and cakey in texture, yet sturdy enough to decorate.
2. Spiced Cashew Brittle and Chocolate Crunch Bark
Cayenne-spiked cashew brittle complements deliciously crunchy chocolate bark.
3. Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies
The mix of spices in these soft butter cookies will remind you of a hot cup of chai.
4. Spicy Cocktail Shortbreads
Cookbook author Gail Monaghan makes these shortbreads with curry powder; the blend of flavors makes them delicious with a glass of Champagne.
5. Spice Crispies
This Indian snack mix is tossed with coconut, raisins, nuts and a variety of spices.
