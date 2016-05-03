5 Smoky Cocktails for a Cinco de Mayo Party

Smoky guacamole and chipotle-spiked fajitas aren't the only ways to add heat to a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Here are six smoky cocktails to make for the celebration:

A clever black pepper-infused simple syrup elevates this tasty tequila drink.

Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update.

Grilling lemons and limes before juicing them adds subtle smoky flavor.

“Because there is so little mezcal in this cocktail, choosing a big, aggressively smoky bottling is key,” says Joaquín Simó. He opts for Del Maguey’s nicely complex Chichicapa.

Spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar stars in this margarita-like cocktail.