5 Smoky Cocktails for a Cinco de Mayo Party

Skip the fruity margaritas.
Smoky guacamole and chipotle-spiked fajitas aren't the only ways to add heat to a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Here are six smoky cocktails to make for the celebration:
1. The Red and the Black
A clever black pepper-infused simple syrup elevates this tasty tequila drink.
2. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke
Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update.
3. Grilled Citrus Margaritas
Grilling lemons and limes before juicing them adds subtle smoky flavor.
4. Naked & Famous
“Because there is so little mezcal in this cocktail, choosing a big, aggressively smoky bottling is key,” says Joaquín Simó. He opts for Del Maguey’s nicely complex Chichicapa.
5. Goiabardente
Spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar stars in this margarita-like cocktail.