5 Smoky Cocktails for a Cinco de Mayo Party

Skip the fruity margaritas. 

F&W Editors
May 03, 2016

Smoky guacamole and chipotle-spiked fajitas aren't the only ways to add heat to a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Here are six smoky cocktails to make for the celebration:

1. The Red and the Black

A clever black pepper-infused simple syrup elevates this tasty tequila drink.

2. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke

Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update.

3. Grilled Citrus Margaritas

Grilling lemons and limes before juicing them adds subtle smoky flavor.

4. Naked & Famous

“Because there is so little mezcal in this cocktail, choosing a big, aggressively smoky bottling is key,” says Joaquín Simó. He opts for Del Maguey’s nicely complex Chichicapa.

 

5. Goiabardente

Spicy jalapeño-infused agave nectar stars in this margarita-like cocktail.

