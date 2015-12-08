5 Silky "Cream Of" Soups

1. Cream of Carrot Soup with Ginger and Curry

Carrots and curry were born for each other.

2. Cream of Artichoke Soup and Mushroom Toasts

Wild mushroom toasts are a lovely foil for this soup's silkiness.

3. Cream of Celery Root with Shrimp Butter

This luxuriously creamy soup includes tender whole shrimp and tangy diced apple.

4. Cream of Cauliflower Soup

This excellent vegetarian soup comes together in just 30 minutes.

5. Cream of Leek and Potato Soup

This silky-smooth pureed soup is made with tons of leek greens for lots of gentle leek flavor.



