5 Silky "Cream Of" Soups

There's nothing more comforting on a cold night than a warm, creamy bowl of soup. From carrot to cauliflower, here are five amazing, luscious "cream of" soups to make this winter.
1. Cream of Carrot Soup with Ginger and Curry
Carrots and curry were born for each other.
2. Cream of Artichoke Soup and Mushroom Toasts
Wild mushroom toasts are a lovely foil for this soup's silkiness.
3. Cream of Celery Root with Shrimp Butter
This luxuriously creamy soup includes tender whole shrimp and tangy diced apple.
4. Cream of Cauliflower Soup
This excellent vegetarian soup comes together in just 30 minutes.
5. Cream of Leek and Potato Soup
This silky-smooth pureed soup is made with tons of leek greens for lots of gentle leek flavor.
