5 Savory Ways to Use Rhubarb

Rhubarb is usually served at dessert, but its distinctive tang can enhance all kinds of savory dishes. Here, five recipes to make before the end of rhubarb season.

1. Braised Lamb Shanks with Peas, Mint & Rhubarb

Michael Solomonov braises lamb shanks with sweet date molasses until the meat is tender, then adds tangy rhubarb to the sauce. The dish can also be prepared with tart fruits like quince or crabapples when rhubarb isn’t in season.

2. Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce

Here, lobster gets topped with a silky beurre blanc (butter sauce) that’s been flavored with rhubarb kimchi.

3. Rhubarb Ketchup

Combining rhubarb with port, vinegar, sugar and orange zest makes this luscious condiment. Serve with steaks, veal chops, pork or chicken.

4. Sautéed Salmon with Rhubarb Marmalade

This silky rhubarb marmalade gets spice from ginger and allspice and sweetness from vanilla bean.

5. Pork Tenderloin with Rhubarb-Shallot Compote

This rhubarb-shallot compote makes a bright accompaniment for pork.

