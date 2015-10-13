7 Savory Waffles You Can Eat for Dinner

They're not just for breakfast.

August 24, 2016

Leave the maple syrup and fruit in the fridge. From crispy potato waffles topped with smoked salmon to delicious waffles rancheros, here are seven ways to enjoy savory waffles—all of which are perfect for fast weeknight dinners.

1. Gluten-Free Waffles Rancheros

Jalapeño peppers add terrific heat to these Mexican-inspired waffles.

2. Pumpernickel Waffles

Serve these chewy soft waffles with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.

3. Loaded Potato Waffles

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

4. Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese.

5. "Rye"-Raisin Belgian Waffle Bread

These gluten-free waffles contain no actual rye: The rye-like flavor comes from the caraway seeds.

6. Savory Waffles with Cremini Mushrooms and Poached Eggs

Egg yolks blend with the mushrooms' juices to form an incredible, umami-packed sauce.

7. Waffled Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon

Either a waffle iron or a Belgian waffle maker will work for these crispy potato waffles.

