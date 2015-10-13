7 Savory Waffles You Can Eat for Dinner

Leave the maple syrup and fruit in the fridge. From crispy potato waffles topped with smoked salmon to delicious waffles rancheros, here are seven ways to enjoy savory waffles—all of which are perfect for fast weeknight dinners.

Jalapeño peppers add terrific heat to these Mexican-inspired waffles.

Serve these chewy soft waffles with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese.

These gluten-free waffles contain no actual rye: The rye-like flavor comes from the caraway seeds.

Egg yolks blend with the mushrooms' juices to form an incredible, umami-packed sauce.

Either a waffle iron or a Belgian waffle maker will work for these crispy potato waffles.



