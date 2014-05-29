5 Savory Strawberry Recipes

Here, five incredible savory strawberry recipes.
If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you may think you have no use for this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, which reveals the easiest way to prep strawberries. But you’d be wrong, and we’ll prove it with these five incredible savory strawberry recipes.
1. Baby Lettuces with Feta Strawberries and Almonds
This salad contains an extraordinary combination of ingredients that wouldn’t seem to go together: feta, strawberries and almonds.
2. Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam
The secret to these delectable sandwiches is the strawberry jam spiked with Pinot Noir.
3. Milk-Braised Pork Tenderloin with Spinach and Strawberry Salad
The strawberries in the salad can be simply halved, but julienning them whimsically disguises their shape (they begin to resemble sliced red peppers)—making their sweetness a pleasant surprise.
4. Turkey Breast Fajitas with Strawberry-Jalapeño Salsa
These healthy fajitas are topped with a sweet-and-spicy salsa.
5. Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho
This refreshing soup is perfect for a light summer lunch.
