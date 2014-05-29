5 Savory Strawberry Recipes

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you may think you have no use for this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, which reveals the easiest way to prep strawberries. But you’d be wrong, and we’ll prove it with these five incredible savory strawberry recipes.

1. Baby Lettuces with Feta Strawberries and Almonds

This salad contains an extraordinary combination of ingredients that wouldn’t seem to go together: feta, strawberries and almonds.

2. Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

The secret to these delectable sandwiches is the strawberry jam spiked with Pinot Noir.

3. Milk-Braised Pork Tenderloin with Spinach and Strawberry Salad

The strawberries in the salad can be simply halved, but julienning them whimsically disguises their shape (they begin to resemble sliced red peppers)—making their sweetness a pleasant surprise.

4. Turkey Breast Fajitas with Strawberry-Jalapeño Salsa

These healthy fajitas are topped with a sweet-and-spicy salsa.

5. Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho

This refreshing soup is perfect for a light summer lunch.

