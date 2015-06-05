5 Savory Pancakes and Waffles for Brunch

On a weekend morning, there's nothing like a crispy waffle or a heaping stack of pancakes. And here's a way to make them even better: Add umami-rich ingredients like country ham, melted cheese or even mushrooms. Here, five fantastic savory pancake and waffle recipes for brunch:

1. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup

Using store-bought corn muffin mix and leftover chopped ham to make these savory flapjacks is a quick and clever trick.

2. Cornmeal and Corn Pancakes with Poached Eggs

Making these pancakes with frozen corn kernels seems appropriate on an ice-fishing expedition, but by all means use fresh corn in summer.

3. Mini Arepas with Melted Cheese and Serrano Ham

These crisp, hearty pancakes are made with arepa meal, which is precooked, finely ground cornmeal.

4. Pumpernickel Waffles

Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. For a delicious brunch, top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives. The waffle batter should be made a day ahead, so plan accordingly.

5. Savory Waffles with Cremini Mushrooms and Poached Eggs

Chef Jesse Cool loves it when the egg yolks blend with the juices of the mushrooms to form a sauce. Maybe it's her dad's influence—he used ketchup on everything—but with these waffles Cool would actually reach for a bottle of ketchup.

