5 Savory Eggplant Dishes for Brunch

Put tender, late-summer eggplant to good use with these five savory brunch recipes.

1. Layered Eggplant, Zucchini and Spinach Tortilla

Creamy tomato béchamel sauce tops this delicious take on the Spanish omelet.

2. Eggplant Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Thick slices of Japanese eggplant make these warm, gooey vegetarian sandwiches extremely filling.

3. Savory Eggplant and Dill Frittata

This Mediterranean-inspired omelet is fantastic on its own or with feta cheese.

4. Eggplant, Lentil and Bulgur Salad

A spicy mixture of lentils and eggplant combined with cucumber and tomato makes an excellent summer brunch side salad.

5. Eggplant, Pesto and Goat Cheese Pizza

Mild goat cheese such as Montrachet is perfect for this easy brunch pizza.

