5 Sausage-Ham-and-Bacon-Studded Muffins

Muffins gone savory.
Blueberry muffins are delicious with their bursts of bright, tangy flavor. And no one is going to badmouth banana nut muffins with their crunchy bites. But if you haven’t tried a savory muffin studded with cured pork, you’re seriously missing out. This weekend, try your hand at a new kind of muffin with these recipes.
1. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins
These smoky bacon-and-scallion-flecked corn muffins are the perfect cookout side dish.
2. Jumbo Pancetta, Thyme and Gruyère Muffins
With a perfectly crisp crust and a cheesy, fluffy interior, these muffins are great for breakfast but can also be downsized to mini muffins for a delicious hors d’oeuvre.
3. Sausage-and-Cheddar Muffins
Make sure to eat these muffins warm so the cheese is a little gooey.
4. Butternut Squash and Corn Bread Stuffing Muffins
Michael Symon ingeniously bakes his squash and bacony corn bread stuffing in a muffin tin so it cooks relatively quickly and looks improbably cute.
5. Sausage Potato Puffs
These tender potato puffs spiked with spicy sausages are genius.