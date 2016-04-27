5 Sausage-Ham-and-Bacon-Studded Muffins

© Eva Kolenko

Muffins gone savory.

F&W Editors
April 27, 2016

Blueberry muffins are delicious with their bursts of bright, tangy flavor. And no one is going to badmouth banana nut muffins with their crunchy bites. But if you haven’t tried a savory muffin studded with cured pork, you’re seriously missing out. This weekend, try your hand at a new kind of muffin with these recipes.

1. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins 
These smoky bacon-and-scallion-flecked corn muffins are the perfect cookout side dish.

2. Jumbo Pancetta, Thyme and Gruyère Muffins 
With a perfectly crisp crust and a cheesy, fluffy interior, these muffins are great for breakfast but can also be downsized to mini muffins for a delicious hors d’oeuvre.

3. Sausage-and-Cheddar Muffins 
Make sure to eat these muffins warm so the cheese is a little gooey.

© Eva Kolenko

4. Butternut Squash and Corn Bread Stuffing Muffins 
Michael Symon ingeniously bakes his squash and bacony corn bread stuffing in a muffin tin so it cooks relatively quickly and looks improbably cute.

5. Sausage Potato Puffs 
These tender potato puffs spiked with spicy sausages are genius.

