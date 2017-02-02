5 Romantic Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Less time spent cooking in the kitchen means more time heating up the boudoir.
Make Valentine's Day dinner less hectic, but still impressive, with the help of a slow cooker. From juicy lamb shanks to silky cheesecake, here are five romantic Valentine's Day dishes to make in a slow cooker.
1. Slow Cooker Lamb Shanks with Lemon, Dill and Feta
Impress your Valentine with these gorgeous Greek-inspired lamb shanks.
2. Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken with Apricots, Olives and Almonds
This flavorful chicken dish is slow cooked in Moroccan spices for an authentic tasting dish.
3. Slow Cooker Bolognese
Ground beef and sausage star in this delicious Bolognese. Make it ahead of time; it's even the better the next day.
4. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff with Garganelli Pasta
This fantastic stroganoff is deliciously rich and creamy.
5. Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.