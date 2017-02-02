5 Romantic Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

© Sarah Bolla

Less time spent cooking in the kitchen means more time heating up the boudoir.

F&W Editors
February 02, 2017

Make Valentine's Day dinner less hectic, but still impressive, with the help of a slow cooker. From juicy lamb shanks to silky cheesecake, here are five romantic Valentine's Day dishes to make in a slow cooker.

1. Slow Cooker Lamb Shanks with Lemon, Dill and Feta

Impress your Valentine with these gorgeous Greek-inspired lamb shanks. 

2. Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken with Apricots, Olives and Almonds

This flavorful chicken dish is slow cooked in Moroccan spices for an authentic tasting dish.

3. Slow Cooker Bolognese

© Sarah Bolla

Ground beef and sausage star in this delicious Bolognese. Make it ahead of time; it's even the better the next day.

4. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff with Garganelli Pasta

© Sarah Bolla

This fantastic stroganoff is deliciously rich and creamy.

5. Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake

Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up