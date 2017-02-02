5 Romantic Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Make Valentine's Day dinner less hectic, but still impressive, with the help of a slow cooker. From juicy lamb shanks to silky cheesecake, here are five romantic Valentine's Day dishes to make in a slow cooker.

Impress your Valentine with these gorgeous Greek-inspired lamb shanks.

This flavorful chicken dish is slow cooked in Moroccan spices for an authentic tasting dish.

© Sarah Bolla

Ground beef and sausage star in this delicious Bolognese. Make it ahead of time; it's even the better the next day.

© Sarah Bolla

This fantastic stroganoff is deliciously rich and creamy.

Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.