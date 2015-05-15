5 Refreshing Lavender Cocktails

Lavender can lend a beautiful fragrant complexity to all kinds of drinks. Here, five to try.

1. The Harrier

Mixologist Greg Best named his lavender-scented riff on a Greyhound—made with gin instead of vodka—after a dog known for its keen sense of smell: the harrier.

2. Lavandou

While spending his last summer vacation in the south of France, mixologist Romée de Goriainoff was inspired by the fields of lavender all around to create this drink.

3. Le Midi

This lavender-infused cocktail gets its vibrant hue from a blueberry simple syrup.

4. Lavender Martini

This fragrant combination of vanilla vodka and lavender is like aromatherapy.

5. Lavender-Sage Sling

This fizzy herbal cocktail would be a great aperitif before a dinner of spring lamb.

