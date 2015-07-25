5 Refreshing Juices to Make for Brunch

From tropical pineapple-mango to cooling cucumber, here are five refreshing juices to make for brunch.

1. Pineapple-Mango Juice

Fresh ginger gives this tropical drink delicious spice.

2. Fresh Cucumber Juice

Puree peeled cucumber for a super-quick, refreshing drink.

3. Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch

This healthy green juice gets its fantastic herby taste thanks to an entire bunch of cilantro.

4. Uprising Sun Refresher

This tangy drink features both pineapple and pomegranate juice.

5. Boxer's Beet Juice with Horseradish

Chef Elizabeth Falkner's savory juice helps her "detox so she can retox."

