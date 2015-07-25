5 Refreshing Juices to Make for Brunch

From tropical pineapple-mango to cooling cucumber, here are five refreshing juices to make for brunch.
From tropical pineapple-mango to cooling cucumber, here are five refreshing juices to make for brunch.
1. Pineapple-Mango Juice
Fresh ginger gives this tropical drink delicious spice.
2. Fresh Cucumber Juice
Puree peeled cucumber for a super-quick, refreshing drink.
3. Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch
This healthy green juice gets its fantastic herby taste thanks to an entire bunch of cilantro.
4. Uprising Sun Refresher
This tangy drink features both pineapple and pomegranate juice.
5. Boxer's Beet Juice with Horseradish
Chef Elizabeth Falkner's savory juice helps her "detox so she can retox."