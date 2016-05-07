5 Refreshing Cocktails for Mother's Day (Other Than Mimosas)

Impress Mom with these stellar drinks.

F&W Editors
May 07, 2016

We love a classic mimosa, but they're not the only great cocktail to make for Mother's Day brunch.

1. Jasmine Gin Fizz

Mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald always wanted to incorporate the floral scent of jasmine tea into a cocktail. He chose to add it to the late-19th-century Silver Fizz by using gin infused with jasmine tea.

2. Red Grape & Coconut Refresher

Unsweetened coconut water and sliced grapes add a refreshing burst of flavor to this vodka cocktail.

3. Pamplemousse

This cocktail is bright, refreshing and low in alcohol—a great pick-me-up.

4. Tomato Water Bloody Marys

Bloody Marys can be filling, but chef Gavin Kaysen makes an especially light version by using fresh tomato water.

5. Bellini

This terrific sparkling wine cocktail features Prosecco, peach puree and raspberry liqueur.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up