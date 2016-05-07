5 Refreshing Cocktails for Mother's Day (Other Than Mimosas)

We love a classic mimosa, but they're not the only great cocktail to make for Mother's Day brunch.

Mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald always wanted to incorporate the floral scent of jasmine tea into a cocktail. He chose to add it to the late-19th-century Silver Fizz by using gin infused with jasmine tea.

Unsweetened coconut water and sliced grapes add a refreshing burst of flavor to this vodka cocktail.

This cocktail is bright, refreshing and low in alcohol—a great pick-me-up.

Bloody Marys can be filling, but chef Gavin Kaysen makes an especially light version by using fresh tomato water.

This terrific sparkling wine cocktail features Prosecco, peach puree and raspberry liqueur.