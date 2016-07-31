6 Refreshing Aguas Frescas to Make for Brunch

Summer definitely calls for something fresh, bright and fizzy. These agua frescas will be your barbecue or summer dinner party go-to this season. In this refreshing cocktail, Prosecco adds a lively spritz to a light, watermelon-forward margarita. If you happen to have a juicer on hand, you can certainly use it here.

ADRIAN GAUT

The perfect drink for summer.

F&W Editors
July 31, 2016

In Mexico, agua fresca is made with fresh fruit juice, sugar, water, ice and sometimes tequila. Here, six fantastic versions to make for brunch.

1. Agua Fresca

This terrific white-rum-based drink features mango, passion fruit and kiwi puree.

2. Iced Mint Aguas Frescas

Pastry chef Sherry Yard's fantastic recipe calls for honey, ginger and fresh lemon juice. It's also great with a shot of rum or vodka.

3. Tequila-Watermelon Agua Frescas with Prosecco

In this refreshing cocktail, Prosecco adds a lively spritz to a light, watermelon-forward margarita. If you happen to have a juicer on hand, you can certainly use it here.

4. Watermelon-Lime Frozen Agua Fresca

This delicious dark rum and watermelon drink has the consistency of a frozen margarita.

5. La Melonada

Cantaloupe balls garnish this summery agua fresca.

6. Watermelon-Strawbery Agua Fresca

Fresh ginger, mint and chilled sparkling water make this the ultimate virgin agua fresca.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up