6 Refreshing Aguas Frescas to Make for Brunch

In Mexico, agua fresca is made with fresh fruit juice, sugar, water, ice and sometimes tequila. Here, six fantastic versions to make for brunch.

This terrific white-rum-based drink features mango, passion fruit and kiwi puree.

Pastry chef Sherry Yard's fantastic recipe calls for honey, ginger and fresh lemon juice. It's also great with a shot of rum or vodka.

In this refreshing cocktail, Prosecco adds a lively spritz to a light, watermelon-forward margarita. If you happen to have a juicer on hand, you can certainly use it here.

This delicious dark rum and watermelon drink has the consistency of a frozen margarita.

Cantaloupe balls garnish this summery agua fresca.

Fresh ginger, mint and chilled sparkling water make this the ultimate virgin agua fresca.