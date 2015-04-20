5 Recipes for Super-Crispy DIY Vegetable Tempura

There’s no easier way to get someone to eat their vegetables than by frying them. Here, five ultra-light and crunchy recipes for tempura broccoli, eggplant and more.

1. Asparagus Tempura

This is the perfect cocktail party dish since no knife or fork is necessary. Serve the spears with sauces like curried mayonnaise or simply a high-quality soy sauce.

2. Japanese Eggplant Tempura

Crispy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, these eggplant tempura are a crowd pleaser.

3. Broccoli Tempura

Lightly frying broccoli in panko flakes gives this vegetable a light, crispy texture.

4. Airy Tempura with Ginger-Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Fizzy club soda in the batter makes this mixed vegetable tempura crazy crispy.

5. Eggplant Tempura Fans

Cutting small eggplants into fans lets them cook quickly.

