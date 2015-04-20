5 Recipes for Super-Crispy DIY Vegetable Tempura

There’s no easier way to get someone to eat their vegetables than by frying them. Here, five ultra-light and crunchy recipes for tempura broccoli, eggplant and more.
1. Asparagus Tempura
This is the perfect cocktail party dish since no knife or fork is necessary. Serve the spears with sauces like curried mayonnaise or simply a high-quality soy sauce.
2. Japanese Eggplant Tempura
Crispy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, these eggplant tempura are a crowd pleaser.
3. Broccoli Tempura
Lightly frying broccoli in panko flakes gives this vegetable a light, crispy texture.
4. Airy Tempura with Ginger-Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Fizzy club soda in the batter makes this mixed vegetable tempura crazy crispy.
5. Eggplant Tempura Fans
Cutting small eggplants into fans lets them cook quickly.
