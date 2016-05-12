5 Recipes That Prove Eggs and Pickles Belong Together

From breakfast sandwiches to the best party hors d'oeuvres, here's why you should definitely pair pickles and eggs.

In this simple version of egg salad, F&W's Kay Chun forgoes mayonnaise in favor of tangy Greek yogurt. She amps up the flavor with herbs like parsley and tarragon as well as tangy capers and crunchy cornichons.

Try a dry, raspberry-scented rosé with this tasty vegetarian sandwich.

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin. It combines spicy, pickle-laced egg salad on a toasted English muffin with warm smoky ham and crispy frisee.

This fast spread is a perfect party hors d'oeuvre.

Chopped cornichons and smoky Spanish pimentón make these deviled eggs especially great.