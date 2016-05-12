5 Recipes That Prove Eggs and Pickles Belong Together

© CHRISTINA HOLMES

It's a winning combination, trust us.

F&W Editors
May 12, 2016

From breakfast sandwiches to the best party hors d'oeuvres, here's why you should definitely pair pickles and eggs.

1. Egg Salad with Herbs and Pickles

EVA KOLENKO

In this simple version of egg salad, F&W's Kay Chun forgoes mayonnaise in favor of tangy Greek yogurt. She amps up the flavor with herbs like parsley and tarragon as well as tangy capers and crunchy cornichons.

2. Israeli Roast Eggplant, Hummus and Pickle Sandwiches

3. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin. It combines spicy, pickle-laced egg salad on a toasted English muffin with warm smoky ham and crispy frisee.

4. Salami-Egg Canapés

This fast spread is a perfect party hors d'oeuvre.

5. Smoky Deviled Eggs

Chopped cornichons and smoky Spanish pimentón make these deviled eggs especially great.

