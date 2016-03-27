5 Recipes for National Paella Day

"A real paella is infused with smoky flavor, which is why traditional Spanish cooks almost always make the dish outside over a large fire," says chef Seamus Mullen. But the delicious Spanish rice dish can easily be made at home over the grill or even on the stove. Here, five excellent paella recipes to try in honor of National Paella Day.

You don't need a paella pan to make this veggie-packed paella; any large frying pan will do.

For an easier version of chef José Andrés's dish, use squid in place of the cuttlefish and skip the fish stock in favor of bottled clam broth from the supermarket.

Chef Seamus Mullen cooks the rice for this chicken-and-seafood paella as if it were risotto, adding chicken stock gradually.

Ancho chiles amp up the heat for this terrific, smoky paella.

This excellent seafood paella features shrimp and mussels.