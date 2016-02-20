5 Recipes for Homemade Chutney

Instead of buying a jar, try these five easy DIY recipes including tangy cranberry-quince chutney and a sweet-spicy Caribbean-inspired version.

Try this sweet-and-smoky recipe with crackers, spread on a grilled cheddar sandwich or served with roasted pork.

Chef Shawn McClains combines tart cranberries and quince with apples, raisins and sugar, as well as cider vinegar and spices for a tangy chutney.

Made from slow-simmered apples, sweet onions and stout beer, this sweet-savory chutney is stellar with sharp cheddar and charcuterie.

Chef Bradford Thompson created this chutney to balance some of the fiery Jamaican dishes he likes to cook at home.

Curry powder adds terrific spice to this apricot-based chutney.