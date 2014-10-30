5 Recipes for Game Birds

Chef Aaron Barnett of Portland’s St. Jack is enthusiastic about game birds—so much so that last year he won Oregon’s annual Wild About Game competition with his guinea hen.

He predicts that in the near future more people will start taking notice of how delicious game birds can be. “People are going to start respecting things other than duck,” he says. “I love all the little birds: quail, squab, poussin.”

Here, five fantastic recipes for all the little birds Barnett wants you to get to know.

1. Roast Squab with Bacon and Grapes

Wrapping a meaty bird like squab in bacon, then roasting it with fresh table grapes makes for an enticing main course that’s salty, sweet, crispy and juicy all at the same time.

2. Grilled Quail with Spinach-Pomegranate Salad

Quail meat has a sweet, slightly rich flavor that’s incredible with the juicy, tart pomegranate seeds in the spinach salad.

3. Roasted Poussins with Anchovy–Mustard Pan Sauce

This simple recipe pairs tender poussin with a sharp and briny anchovy-mustard sauce.

4. Focaccia-Stuffed Squab with Bean Stew

In Italy, it’s traditional to stuff birds with bread, but in this recipe, squab is stuffed with herb-studded focaccia for more flavor.

5. Tandoori Marinated Quail

These grilled quail are seasoned with a super–simple spiced yogurt marinade, which gives them delicious char on the outside and keeps the meat juicy within.

