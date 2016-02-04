5 Recipes for DIY Onion Rings

Crispy onion rings are delicious on their own, great with a burger and (bonus!) they're super-easy to make at home.
Upgrade your Super Bowl snacks with these five recipes for DIY onion rings.
1. Crispy Onion Rings
"There's nothing better than a simple tempura of a primo vegetable," says chef Peter Hoffman who coats thick onion rings in an ultralight batter, then quickly fires them.
2. Onion Rings
JOHN KERNICK
15 minutes is all you need for these amazing game day onion rings.
3. Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings
Star chef Richard Blais's batter is made with beer and vodka for some of the laciest, crunchiest onion rings you'll ever taste.
4. Supercrispy Onion Rings
This excellent snack calls for Spanish onions.
5. Cheyenne Burgers with Onion Rings
Master griller Bobby Flay tops burgers with thick homemade onion rings.