5 Recipes for DIY Onion Rings

Crispy onion rings are delicious on their own, great with a burger and (bonus!) they're super-easy to make at home.

F&W Editors
February 04, 2016

Upgrade your Super Bowl snacks with these five recipes for DIY onion rings.

1. Crispy Onion Rings

"There's nothing better than a simple tempura of a primo vegetable," says chef Peter Hoffman who coats thick onion rings in an ultralight batter, then quickly fires them.

2. Onion Rings

Hot and extra-crunchy, these onion rings are great as a side for a sandwich or on their own.

JOHN KERNICK

15 minutes is all you need for these amazing game day onion rings.

3. Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings

Star chef Richard Blais's batter is made with beer and vodka for some of the laciest, crunchiest onion rings you'll ever taste.

4. Supercrispy Onion Rings

This excellent snack calls for Spanish onions.

5. Cheyenne Burgers with Onion Rings

Master griller Bobby Flay tops burgers with thick homemade onion rings.

