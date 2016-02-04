5 Recipes for DIY Onion Rings

Upgrade your Super Bowl snacks with these five recipes for DIY onion rings.

"There's nothing better than a simple tempura of a primo vegetable," says chef Peter Hoffman who coats thick onion rings in an ultralight batter, then quickly fires them.

Hot and extra-crunchy, these onion rings are great as a side for a sandwich or on their own. JOHN KERNICK

15 minutes is all you need for these amazing game day onion rings.

Star chef Richard Blais's batter is made with beer and vodka for some of the laciest, crunchiest onion rings you'll ever taste.

This excellent snack calls for Spanish onions.

Master griller Bobby Flay tops burgers with thick homemade onion rings.