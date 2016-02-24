5 Recipes for Crispy Kale Chips

Healthy kale chips don't have to be boring.
From a coriander-spiked version to deliciously nutty ones, here are five amazing recipes for extra-crispy kale chips that are just as great as regular potato chips (really).
1. Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip
Chef Seamus Mullen roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it's crunchy.
2. Nutty Baby Kale Chips
F&W's Kay Chun's fast kale chips are made with almond butter.
3. Baked Kale Chips
These ethereal kale chips are ultra delicate and cracklingly crispy.
4. Kale Chips with Almond Butter and Miso
Chef Sera Pelle usually makes these healthy chips in a dehydrator, but the oven method here works perfectly as well.
5. Coriander Kale Chips
Upgrade ordinary kale chips with a dash of coriander.