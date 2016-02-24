5 Recipes for Crispy Kale Chips

Healthy kale chips don't have to be boring.

F&W Editors
February 24, 2016

From a coriander-spiked version to deliciously nutty ones, here are five amazing recipes for extra-crispy kale chips that are just as great as regular potato chips (really).

1. Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

Chef Seamus Mullen roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it's crunchy.

2. Nutty Baby Kale Chips

F&W's Kay Chun's fast kale chips are made with almond butter.

3. Baked Kale Chips

These ethereal kale chips are ultra delicate and cracklingly crispy.

4. Kale Chips with Almond Butter and Miso

Chef Sera Pelle usually makes these healthy chips in a dehydrator, but the oven method here works perfectly as well.

5. Coriander Kale Chips

Upgrade ordinary kale chips with a dash of coriander.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up