5 Recipes for Anyone Who Loves Extra-Crispy Chicken Skin

Some people like white meat, others like dark meat and then there are those who love roast chicken for its crispy skin. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals a must-master skill for getting especially crispy skin. Here, five more recipes to try.

1. Avgolemono Custards with Crispy Chicken Skin

In this comforting dish, the classic Greek egg-and-lemon soup is turned into a lemony custard and topped with shards of crispy chicken skin.

2. Chicken Crisps

Proof that crispy, sweet-and-salty chicken skins are even better than fried pork rinds.

3. Grilled Szechwan Chicken with Hoisin Barbecue Sauce

Roasting a whole bird on the grill over indirect heat results in crackling, crisp skin and moist, tender meat.

4. Spiced Chicken Tacos with Crispy Skins

Super-crisp chicken cracklings add terrific flavor to tacos.

5. Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks with Cilantro-Shallot Relish

The incredible skin on this chicken is nicely spiced with paprika, garam masala, cumin, coriander and turmeric.

