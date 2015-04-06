5 Reasons You Should Definitely Visit St. Kitts and Nevis

Caribbean sister islands St. Kitts and Nevis are home to dormant volcanoes, tropical foliage and beautiful, uncrowded beaches. From terrific golfing to native lobster, here's why a trip to these islands should be on your bucket list.

1. Golf at Irie Fields, St. Kitts

You won't find typical sand traps and manicured lawns on this 18-hole course. Instead, Irie Fields features an "edible" course set on an organic farm, where you can pick bananas and juicy mangos along the way. Sweeping views of St. Barths and St. Martin make it an incredible golf experience. kittitianhill.com

2. Waterfall Hike, Nevis

Signs that read 'Leave All Contraband Behind' mark the beginning of this fantastic, unusually located three-hour hike. It begins on the Atlantic side of the island next to the Prison Farm, a surprisingly bucolic, low-risk detention center where inmates will wave and wish you a nice hike as they feed resident chickens. (They seem to follow the island's bumper sticker mantra "Too Blessed to Be Stressed.") The trail itself winds through lush forest to a beautiful waterfall and features ropes to assist hikers navigating the steepest pitches.

3. Pig Roast at The Hermitage, Nevis

Dating back to 1670, The Hermitage is one of the Caribbean's oldest plantation houses. Every Wednesday night, the restaurant hosts a pig roast, which incorporates West Indie dishes like ginger and lime conch cakes, chickpea stew and curried Mahi Mahi. hermitagenevis.com

4. Dive & Dine, Four Seasons Resort, Nevis

From the ocean to the grill, the Four Seasons Nevis offers a remarkably active way to experience dinner. Attempt to catch your own Caribbean spiny lobster in true Nevis fashion—with a handmade lasso—then learn how to grill it with executive chef Jason Adams. fourseasons.com

5. Hamilton Estate, Nevis

Local hotspot, Bananas, sits on a hill above the remains of the sugar factory once owned by Alexander Hamilton's family. The restaurant serves local dishes like curried vegetable roti and goat milk and the upper deck is a beautiful place to sip local rum punch while watching the sunset. The property also includes an art gallery with original Caribbean art, jewelry and pottery. bananasrestaurantnevis.com

Related: Delicious Caribbean Recipes

Fantastic Lobster Dishes

Tropical Island Drinks