5 Reasons to Add Fruit to Your Salsa

Up your salsa game.

F&W Editors
May 05, 2016

We tend to think of salsa in terms of heat, but it can also benefit from sweet. Add new flavor dimensions to your Cinco de Mayo spread by spiking your salsa with fruits like melon, mango or pineapple.

1. Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

This fruity salsa made with sweet honeydew and buttery avocado is what wine geeks call "round in flavor," meaning it's not too tart or tangy, and it would be excellent with an equally "round" oaked California Chardonnay.

2. Apple-Cucumber Salsa

15 minutes is all you need for this healthy, deliciously crunchy salsa.

3. Mango-Tomato Salsa

© IAN KNAUER

Juicy mangoes add sweetness to this bright salsa, which is fabulous with seafood dishes.

 

4. Pineapple-Jicama Salsa

This sweet-and-tart salsa, which is nicely cooling with the fiery pork, is rich in immune-boosting vitamin C and the essential mineral manganese.

5. Four-Citrus Salsa

Orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime form the base of this vibrant salsa; green-olive tapenade and sliced red onion add extra zestiness, which makes this salsa so good on everything from fish to avocado.

