5 Reasons to Add Fruit to Your Salsa

We tend to think of salsa in terms of heat, but it can also benefit from sweet. Add new flavor dimensions to your Cinco de Mayo spread by spiking your salsa with fruits like melon, mango or pineapple.

This fruity salsa made with sweet honeydew and buttery avocado is what wine geeks call "round in flavor," meaning it's not too tart or tangy, and it would be excellent with an equally "round" oaked California Chardonnay.

15 minutes is all you need for this healthy, deliciously crunchy salsa.

Up your salsa game. © IAN KNAUER

Juicy mangoes add sweetness to this bright salsa, which is fabulous with seafood dishes.

This sweet-and-tart salsa, which is nicely cooling with the fiery pork, is rich in immune-boosting vitamin C and the essential mineral manganese.

Orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime form the base of this vibrant salsa; green-olive tapenade and sliced red onion add extra zestiness, which makes this salsa so good on everything from fish to avocado.